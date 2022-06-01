Advertise With Us
Flagman dies after race car hits him

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A veteran flagman died Friday night after a race car hit him at Norway Speedway in Michigan.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Greg Maas died at the speedway around 9:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of a race car hitting a flagman at the speedway near the entrance to the pit area.

In a column posted on the Norway Speedway website, Dickinson County Racing Association President John Ostermann described Maas as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”

“We will race this Friday night in Greg’s honor. And yes, I can assure you that’s what Greg would want. Rest in peace my friend,” Ostermann wrote.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

