Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Donated fire truck from CFD arrives in Ghana

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville fire truck is now in Ghana after a donation between the sister cities and a long trip overseas.

The delivery process took around nine months, the truck made it to Winneba Thursday, May 26.

The Charlottesville Fire Department hopes this donation will improve fire response in the city.

The Charlottesville community stepped up to pay for shipping the fire truck, which cost around $7,000.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Train tracks near the Amtrak station in Charlottesville
More train routes coming to Charlottesville

Latest News

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad (FILE)
CARS fundraising for 4th of July fireworks
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. issues gun violence proclamation
The House passed the budget on an 88-7 vote; it passed the Senate on a 32-4 vote.
Va. lawmakers pass budget