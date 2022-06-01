Donated fire truck from CFD arrives in Ghana

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville fire truck is now in Ghana after a donation between the sister cities and a long trip overseas.

The delivery process took around nine months, the truck made it to Winneba Thursday, May 26.

The Charlottesville Fire Department hopes this donation will improve fire response in the city.

The Charlottesville community stepped up to pay for shipping the fire truck, which cost around $7,000.

