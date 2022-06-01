CAT discusses potential advertising policy changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit says there are certain ads, including political ones, that you will not see on its buses.

A fourth circuit court of appeals in Richmond ruled that Richmond Transit could not ban political ads: The court says the transit system’s rule was so vague it was unconstitutional.

However, that is not the same in Charlottesville, at least not right now.

“Our policy is aligned pretty closely to a 1974 U.S. Supreme Court decision. The political and the legal landscape has probably changed some over the last 48 years. That’s part of what the court said last week, and so we’re going to have to look at that and just figure out what it means now in 2022, and there may be some tweaks coming,” Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

Kyle Ervin with CAT says that the policy states: “No political ads, no religious ads, no alcohol, no tobacco products,” he said. “Usually it’s easy enough for us to discern amongst ourselves, because it’s pretty clear cut and dry.”

Ervin says there hasn’t really been any issues because of how CAT’s policy is worded.

“Most of the time, it’s political campaign managers that are coming to us to place their ads on the buses and of course we refer to them with our policy manual and show them that we cannot place any ads that are politically based,” Ervin said. “It clearly states that we cannot place any advertisements that have political bias or religious bias. We also prohibit ads that condone the sale of alcohol or tobacco products.”

There may be changes coming, but Mayor Snook says it won’t be anything big.

“It’s not a huge deal. We obviously want to make sure we’re doing the best job we can do, but I don’t think it’s going to be a wholesale change,” Snook said.

In a statement CAT said: “CAT is currently working on revising their advertising policy to be in compliance with federal law.”

Mayor Snook says the city attorney’s office is already looking at the ruling and working with CAT. He says they will probably bring an ordinance change to council or at least a policy change to CAT sometime down the road.

