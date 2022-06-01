Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CAT discusses potential advertising policy changes

CAT
CAT(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit says there are certain ads, including political ones, that you will not see on its buses.

A fourth circuit court of appeals in Richmond ruled that Richmond Transit could not ban political ads: The court says the transit system’s rule was so vague it was unconstitutional.

However, that is not the same in Charlottesville, at least not right now.

“Our policy is aligned pretty closely to a 1974 U.S. Supreme Court decision. The political and the legal landscape has probably changed some over the last 48 years. That’s part of what the court said last week, and so we’re going to have to look at that and just figure out what it means now in 2022, and there may be some tweaks coming,” Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

Kyle Ervin with CAT says that the policy states: “No political ads, no religious ads, no alcohol, no tobacco products,” he said. “Usually it’s easy enough for us to discern amongst ourselves, because it’s pretty clear cut and dry.”

Ervin says there hasn’t really been any issues because of how CAT’s policy is worded.

“Most of the time, it’s political campaign managers that are coming to us to place their ads on the buses and of course we refer to them with our policy manual and show them that we cannot place any ads that are politically based,” Ervin said. “It clearly states that we cannot place any advertisements that have political bias or religious bias. We also prohibit ads that condone the sale of alcohol or tobacco products.”

There may be changes coming, but Mayor Snook says it won’t be anything big.

“It’s not a huge deal. We obviously want to make sure we’re doing the best job we can do, but I don’t think it’s going to be a wholesale change,” Snook said.

In a statement CAT said: “CAT is currently working on revising their advertising policy to be in compliance with federal law.”

Mayor Snook says the city attorney’s office is already looking at the ruling and working with CAT. He says they will probably bring an ordinance change to council or at least a policy change to CAT sometime down the road.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Train tracks near the Amtrak station in Charlottesville
More train routes coming to Charlottesville
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: two people sent to the hospital after crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

(FILE)
UPD hopeful in recent recruiting efforts
ACPS board member: ‘We have under-invested in our capital for schools for the past 20 years’
ACPS board member: ‘We have under-invested in our capital for schools for the past 20 years’
(FILE)
Orange County starting its summer meals program
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: two people sent to the hospital after crash involving motorcycle