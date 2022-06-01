CARS fundraising for 4th of July fireworks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An annual fireworks show in Charlottesville needs your help to light up the night on the Fourth of July.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad is collecting donations to cover the cost for the show from Carter’s Mountain. It is aiming for $45,000 for the event. Any additional donations will go to help CARS.

“So we want to make sure that we are there to respond to the community and have all the resources they may need in that moment. So donations like from this fundraiser and that people sent in to us all goes towards that. You know, we are all volunteers,” Clare Ruday said.

As of Wednesday, June 1, CARS had received around $15,600 in donations. Click here to donate. Additional ways to donate are as follows:

You can mail checks to:

Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad

828 McIntire Rd.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Write “Fireworks” in the comments section of the check.

There is also a QR code on the ad in the Cville Weekly and on the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad social media posts that leads people directly to the link to donate.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.