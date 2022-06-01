Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle Co. issues gun violence proclamation

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is recognizing those who have lost their lives to gun violence.

County supervisors passed a proclamation Wednesday, June 1, that recognizes the first Friday of June as a day to support community efforts to prevent the effects of gun violence.

“It’s about drawing strength from the memories of those who have died, those who should still be here and lifting up the voices of survivors because together we can turn grief into action,” Mike Fox with the Virginia Chapter of Moms Demand Action said.

Moms Demand Action will join forces with the B.U.C.K Squad and Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention for a gathering Friday, June 3.

The event is set to take place at Mount Zion Baptist Church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

