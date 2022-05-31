Advertise With Us
UPD hopeful in recent recruiting efforts

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department says it is making strides in fixing its staffing shortages.

UPD took part in a job fair in Richmond last weekend, which resulted in the department collecting 60 applications.

Sergeant Ben Rexrode says UPD is also sign-on bonuses.

This is in effort to fill the next recruiting class, which will start police academy in July.

“One thing we’ve really done over the last six months is we really looked at really trying to get to a lot of the job fairs, which a lot of agencies do,” Rexrode said. “It’s really just being seen, being out there, and it’s a chance to really to go to different areas of the state.”

The sergeant says UPD will still have 13 vacancies after the newest group of hires.

