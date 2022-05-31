Advertise With Us
Orange County starting its summer meals program


(Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County Public Schools is making sure its students get a healthy meal this summer.

Starting Wednesday, June 1, all children can get a free meal. Food can be picked up starting at 10:30 a.m. at eight schools in the county Monday through Thursday.

Weekend meal kits can also be picked up on Thursdays.

“Your child does not have to attend that particular school,” School Nutrition Supervisor Linda Blair said. “You can go to the school that’s closet to your home, and the weekend meal kit has enough food in it to be in for breakfast and lunch for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

Meals can be picked up at: Gordon-Barbour Elementary School, the Taylor Education and Administration Complex, Prospect Heights Middle School, Orange Elementary School, Unionville Elementary School, Lightfoot Elementary School, Locust Grove Elementary School and Locust Grove Middle School.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

