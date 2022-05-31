Monthly garage parking rates increasing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monthly rates at both the Water Street and Market Street parking garages are increasing by $5.

The new price starts July 1, and will be going towards repairs and renovations.

Renovations are expected to cost around $500,000 for each garage.

The garages will remain mostly open while the work is being done.

“Although we won’t have to close either facility, will simply close areas of each garage for short periods of time as we kind of leapfrog from one area to another,” Parking Manager Rick Siebert said.

Siebert says this is the first rate increase Charlottesville has made in more than three years.

