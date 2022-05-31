Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Monthly garage parking rates increasing

Market Street Garage
Market Street Garage(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monthly rates at both the Water Street and Market Street parking garages are increasing by $5.

The new price starts July 1, and will be going towards repairs and renovations.

Renovations are expected to cost around $500,000 for each garage.

The garages will remain mostly open while the work is being done.

“Although we won’t have to close either facility, will simply close areas of each garage for short periods of time as we kind of leapfrog from one area to another,” Parking Manager Rick Siebert said.

Siebert says this is the first rate increase Charlottesville has made in more than three years.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 charged with murder in connection with missing Augusta Co. child
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Surveillance image of woman suspected of committing fraud at a bank. Image provided by VSP
VSP seeking public’s help with identifying check fraud suspect

Latest News

(FILE)
City Councilor restarting efforts for new Heather Heyer memorial
Unofficial memorial for Heather Heyer in Charlottesville
City Councilor restarting efforts for new Heather Heyer Memorial
University of Virginia Baseball is heading to NCAA regionals at East Carolina University this...
UVA Baseball heading to North Carolina for NCAA Regionals
Albemarle Co. man raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia
Albemarle Co. man raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia