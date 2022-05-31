Mini Heat Wave Through Mid-Week. Risk for Severe Storms Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the midst of a mini heat wave. Another hot and humid day ahead for Wednesday, as we start June, Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs back in the low to mid 90s. An isolated afternoon storm is possible. Thursday will bring the next best chance for storms and some could turn severe. A Severe weather risk is highlighted across the Mid-Atlantic Thursday, in advance of an approaching cold front. Damaging winds gusts and some spotty large hail, the primary threats. The front will push through Friday morning and a cooler and more seasonable air mass will take us through Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild Lows mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM storm. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Some storms strong to severe. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Early AM showers ending. Sun and clouds, more seasonable. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs around 80. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Scattered storms. Highs low to mid 80s.

