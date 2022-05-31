Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Hot and steamy

Relief on the way
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east will keep conditions hot and steamy through Wednesday. We”ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 90s. As heat and humidity builds, an isolated storm may develop this evening. Meanwhile, a strong cold front to our west will advance across the region Thursday. Storms capable of causing gusty wind, hail and a isolated tornado will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Cooler and more comfortable conditions will move in Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated t-shower, Low; upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

