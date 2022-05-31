Advertise With Us
The heat is on !

Isolated evening storm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep conditions hot and somewhat humid today. As heat and humidity builds, there will be a chance for an isolated storm this evening. A strong cold front will advance across the region Thursday, capable of causing gusty wind, hail, and a isolated tornado. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, conditions will improve Friday into the weekend, with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated t-shower, Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, risk of storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

