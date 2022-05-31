Advertise With Us
Flags lowered Tuesday in honor of Virginia Beach shooting victims

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half staff Tuesday in honor of the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting that took place May 31, 2019.

A city employee shot 12 people to death at a city building and wounded four others before being killed by police.

The governor’s order reads:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America, and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the lives lost and those injured on the anniversary of the Virginia Beach Day shooting.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

