City Councilor restarting efforts for new Heather Heyer memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It has been nearly five years since a white supremacist murdered Heather Heyer and injured dozens on 4th Street in downtown Charlottesville. An honorary street sign for Heather Heyer Way is the only formal symbolic recognition from the city since then.

Now, one city councilor says it is time to open the dialogue.

“I just think of all the people who are still suffering and all the people who were there,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

Payne was not on City Council in August 2017, but now in his third year on it, he wants to take the initiative to explore ways to help his constituents heal.

“In a lot of ways, the national media has kind of defined the story of Charlottesville, and I think it’s important for us as a community to be able to actually do that and tell our own story,” he said.

Payne says he wants to start a conversation about a memorial or a marker on 4th Street, something in addition to the chalk-covered walls with messages from community members.

“I do think that some kind of recognition can help acknowledge what happened, what was done wrong, if it’s done right,” Payne said.

The councilor says this was discussed briefly years ago. More recently, Payne brought it up to previous City Manager Chip Boyes, and again to current Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers.

“I think it’s going to be something that the council is going to have to discuss and come forward with the proposal,” Rogers said.

Rogers says the discussions could include surreys or town halls. It will surely include Don Gathers, an activist who was on 4th St. on August 12, 2017.

“It’s just something that you can’t escape, you can’t forget it, and you can’t un-see it. It’s just it’s just stuck with with those of us who were actually here that day. It’s stuck with us the rest of our lives,” Gathers said.

The most important thing for Gathers is ensuring Susan Bro, Heather’s mom, is the voice at the front of the memorialization conversations.

“We can indeed come up with some sort of memorialization for this area, if that’s what she wants,” Gathers said.

Whatever the end result of the process that has yet to even hit City Council agenda, Gathers and Payne agree: The events of that summer need to be taught accurately and honestly.

“Unless they tell this story and teach this story as to what happened that day and why it happened and to tell it fully and truly, we haven’t accomplished anything,” Gathers said.

For Payne, this process needs to be centered around the community. He doesn’t want this to be an example of the local government failing its people.

“I think we could make it worse if it’s top down and enclosing something that, you know, doesn’t involve the people who were here that day,” he said.

Payne things closing 4th St. to traffic is a worthwhile conversation to allow for a quieter place of remembrance. Interim City Manager Rogers says that will happen temporarily on the upcoming anniversary, but a permanent change would need to be discussed with traffic engineers.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.