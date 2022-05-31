ACPS board member: ‘We have under-invested in our capital for schools for the past 20 years’

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s public schools are overcrowded, and the temporary fix is just that; temporary.

Albemarle High School has been using mobile classrooms (“pods”), which can be a cross-campus run for some students.

“I feel like I’m getting the same instruction in both a classroom in the main building and a classroom in the pods. It’s just different because I feel like when I get here like out of breath and I need to like take a minute to decompress,” AHS student Katie Fitzgerald said.

“We’ve have a lot of tardy issues with students not being on time,” Brian Nagel, an English teacher at AHS, said. “We’re always delayed getting started, and we’re always trying to catch people up when they’re late.”

Nagel added, “Being separated here has some advantages, but we’re also away. It’s obviously less secure because students have to go outside in order to get here.”

These are just some of the the reasons why School Board Member Kate Acuff says the county’s investments in school capital is inadequate.

“Doing the minimal amount of building that we can get away with without raising taxes will never catch up, and we’re falling further and further behind,” Acuff said.

The county has not built a new school in about two decades. Due to recent overcrowding, the school division requested two new elementary schools. In the latest budget cycle, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved money for one and planning for the other in five years.

“By year five we were supposed to be acquiring the land and planning for a third one, so we are behind,” Acuff said. “We have under-invested in our capital for schools for the past 20 years, and it’s really showing now.”

Mobile classrooms roughly doubled in the county because of COVID-19. There are currently 83 classrooms in mobile trailers. Mountain View Elementary School has several.

Acuff says about 1-in-5 elementary school students spend all day in a pod.

“They are in a day-long timeout and trailers. They’re not part of that educational community,” she said.

The problems are expect to continue, and Acuff says pods aren’t cheap: They were leased for several hundred-thousand dollars before the school district purchased them.

“We’ve got about 100,000 at least square feet of trailer space that is not at all environmentally friendly,” Acuff said.

The next step for the school district is identifying which part of the county needs that new elementary school more. Acuff believes that is an impossible choice.

