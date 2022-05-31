ACPD: 1 person in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is in critical condition after a crash in Albemarle County involving a motorcycle.

The crash occurred along the Route 29 Bypass around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Two people were on the motorcycle. One was sent to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the driver of the car is OK.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.