ACPD: 1 person in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is in critical condition after a crash in Albemarle County involving a motorcycle.

The crash occurred along the Route 29 Bypass around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Two people were on the motorcycle. One was sent to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the driver of the car is OK.

