ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has died in connection with a motorcycle crash along Monacan Trail Road Tuesday, May 31.

ACPD announced Wednesday, June 1, that 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro died last night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Interstate 64 interchange. Police say a vehicle collided with a motorcycle traveling from the westbound I-64 off-ramp.

Minter was the motorcyclist’s passenger, and both were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

