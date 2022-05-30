UVA Health clinical pediatric dietician offers advice on formula shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As families search the shelves for baby formula, UVA Health is giving advice on what to do if you come up short.

It recommends checking smaller stores, going online, and if you can, switching to another brand.

UVA Health Clinical Pediatric Dietician Olivia Obertello says, above all, the best thing to do is to check in with a healthcare provider.

“They can give guidance on if there are appropriate substitutes that might be easier to find. Some medical facilities have a small emergency supply if they’re not able to find the formula that they need,” Obertello said.

She says do not dilute the formula you have as it is measured to give infants the exact nutrients they need. She also says not to make your own homemade infant formula recipes.

