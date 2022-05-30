Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health clinical pediatric dietician offers advice on formula shortage

(FILE)
(FILE)(Dakota News Now)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As families search the shelves for baby formula, UVA Health is giving advice on what to do if you come up short.

It recommends checking smaller stores, going online, and if you can, switching to another brand.

UVA Health Clinical Pediatric Dietician Olivia Obertello says, above all, the best thing to do is to check in with a healthcare provider.

“They can give guidance on if there are appropriate substitutes that might be easier to find. Some medical facilities have a small emergency supply if they’re not able to find the formula that they need,” Obertello said.

She says do not dilute the formula you have as it is measured to give infants the exact nutrients they need. She also says not to make your own homemade infant formula recipes.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 charged with murder in connection with missing Augusta Co. child

Latest News

VFW Post 1827
VFW Post 1827 hosts lunch for Memorial Day
(FILE)
UVA Health working on TBI research in military personnel
UVA Baseball (FILE)
UVA Baseball heading to North Carolina for NCAA Regionals
An Albemarle County man isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from raising money for Service Dogs of...
Albemarle Co. man raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia