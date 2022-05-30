Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Baseball heading to North Carolina for NCAA Regionals

UVA Baseball (FILE)
UVA Baseball (FILE)(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Baseball is heading to NCAA regionals at East Carolina University this weekend.

The Cavaliers are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses in the ACC championship tournament.

Head Coach Brian O’Connor says the team has had success on the road before, but needs to focus on a few things as players look for a win this weekend.

These include improving on the mound and good-quality defense

“We’ve got to to get on one of those spurts. That’s what it’s like, you know, that’s what we did last year. Whoever does that, this next weekend and the weekend after will find themselves in Omaha,” O’Connor said.

UVA will face off against Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 charged with murder in connection with missing Augusta Co. child

Latest News

An Albemarle County man isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from raising money for Service Dogs of...
Albemarle Co. man raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Cville Art Festival
Charlottesville Arts Festival comes to Ix Art Park
United Health Foundation releases new study
Health United Foundation: drug overdoses increasing in Virginia for those 65+