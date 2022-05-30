Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep the region dry the next few days. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, and temperatures warming to around 90 today. Hotter and more humid conditions can be expected Tuesday. Make sure you put on the sunscreen before heading outdoors. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers and storms can be expected Thursday into Friday. Right now, the upcoming weekend looks good. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday, Morning shower, clearing, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.