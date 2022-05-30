Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Time to sign up for the 4 Our Freedom 5K

4 Our Freedom 5K
4 Our Freedom 5K(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s still time to sign up for the 4 Our Freedom 5K.

This event is being held at Panorama Farms to benefit members of our military and their families.

The run kicks off on Saturday, June 4, at 8a.m. So far, there are 280 participants but the organization is hoping more people take part in the run.

“All the proceeds that we received from our sponsors goes directly to these organizations. It’s being held this year at Panorama Farms, which is an absolutely spectacular place. It’s the first time it’s being held there and we’re just so very excited,” ParadeRest Project Director Bethan Browning said.

Some of the sponsors include Signature Science, NWG Solutions, Smiths Vicars and Company, and NBC29.

“There’s a kid’s free race that goes on after the event. The children really love this and they get a medal,” Browning said.

If you would like to sign up for the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 charged with murder in connection with missing Augusta Co. child

Latest News

Terri Yost on the mission
Retired army nurse remembering lives lost on Memorial Day
Veterans honoring the fallen
Charlottesville remembering service members who lost their lives
Charlottesville pays respect at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Day
Charlottesville pays respect at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Day
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Day
Charlottesville pays respect at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Day