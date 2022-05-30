CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s still time to sign up for the 4 Our Freedom 5K.

This event is being held at Panorama Farms to benefit members of our military and their families.

The run kicks off on Saturday, June 4, at 8a.m. So far, there are 280 participants but the organization is hoping more people take part in the run.

“All the proceeds that we received from our sponsors goes directly to these organizations. It’s being held this year at Panorama Farms, which is an absolutely spectacular place. It’s the first time it’s being held there and we’re just so very excited,” ParadeRest Project Director Bethan Browning said.

Some of the sponsors include Signature Science, NWG Solutions, Smiths Vicars and Company, and NBC29.

“There’s a kid’s free race that goes on after the event. The children really love this and they get a medal,” Browning said.

