Retired army nurse remembering lives lost on Memorial Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA assistant professor of nursing and retired army nurse is remembering the lives lost on this Memorial Day.

Terri Yost served for 20 years.

“Pretty much the whole second half of my career was spent with multiple deployments and at that point in time, it really hits home to you when you begin to know people who friends, colleagues, friends of friends who have not returned, either because they gave their lives directly in service, or because they took their own lives as a result of the wounds the inside wounds that they suffered,” Yost said.

In 2015, heard about the DPAA’s mission through the Department of Defense that was recovering and accounting for all military service members who are classified as prisoners of war or missing in action.

“My ole on the team was to provide medical support for I believed there were about 15 of us multiservice so we had an airman with us we had multiple Army soldiers, we had a few Marines, we had contractors that were primarily our interpreters, we had an archaeologist. It was a very complementary team, where each person on the team had their role,” Yost said.

Yost says there are still more than 73,000 service members who are unaccounted for from World War II.

“They’re also I think, over 5,000 still unaccounted for from Korea. We send teams to North Korea supervised in order to try to to recover and account for service members. Vietnam, I think it’s around 1700 still and even from our recent conflicts in Iraq six service members and contractors are still unaccounted for,” Yost.

Yost says if she had the opportunity to go on another mission, she would.

“It was an incredible way for me to end my career by doing this very peaceful, pure, honorable mission of trying to bring home my brothers and sisters in uniform,” Yost said.

To learn about service members who have been accounted for, click here.

