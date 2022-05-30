Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VFW Post 1827 hosts lunch for Memorial Day

VFW Post 1827
VFW Post 1827(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1827 in Charlottesville is offering a place for veterans and their families to gather and talk this Memorial Day.

“We’re going to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, especially since we do have veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, from all foreign wars,” Alexis Roman, commander of Post 1827, said. “Essentially, we’re just going to do a day of recognition to reminisce on those that we have lost.”

The group held a lunch event Monday, May 30, serving nearly 100 people.

“Some of the guys that lost their lives were younger than me, some are older now, but to know that I doubled up my life and they haven’t even been able to,” James Hunter, quartermaster of Post 1827, said.

Hunter says Memorial Day gives him time to reflect on the fellow Marines and friends he lost during his two tours overseas. He says those memories do not fade.

“The things that you see, the things that you had to do, it’s not pretty. So yeah, it gets more emotional as the years go on, because you realize how much you escaped, how much you survived, how much you grew,” Hunter said.

Senior Vice Commander Chuck Archer says this day is both for that have passed and the the families they leave behind.

“I’ve seen it affect families for generations, and so it’s important that we try to remember to heal the wounds of those losses, as well as celebrate the victories,” Archer said.

A seat is left empty all year long, a reminder that not everyone came home.

“If we don’t maintain a memory of those have gone before us, we’re likely to forget what’s happened,” Archer said.

“It’s for the guys who can’t come back and be at the pool. The guys who can’t enjoy this food. That’s Memorial Day,” Hunter said.

