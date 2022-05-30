Mini Heat Wave Building Through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and more humid through the mid-week as we close out May and start June. Sunny and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and most locations remain dry. An isolated storm is possible the next couple days, but the best chance of storms will arrive Thursday, in advance of an approaching cold front. Some of the storms Thursday afternoon and evening, may turn severe, with damaging wind gusts the main threat. We will continue to monitor. A few more showers or a storm may linger Friday, until the front clears the region. Drier, pleasant and more seasonable for the first weekend of June.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Stray PM storm possible, mainly West. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM storm. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Some storms strong to severe. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Few showers or storm mainly AM. Sun and clouds, more seasonable. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs around 80. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Sun and clouds, shower or storm. Highs low 80s.

