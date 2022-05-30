Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities have identified 43-year-old Patricia Smith, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday evening, May 31.

Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, did not stop at the stop sign at West Rock Street and North Liberty Street prior to the crash, passing through the intersection and colliding with the Norfolk Southern train that was fully blocking the crossing and slowly moving north.

Two passengers were transported to UVA with serious injuries following the incident. No additional information on those individuals is available at this time.

Investigators encourage anyone with information or who witnessed the wreck to contact Sgt. Wayne Westfall at 540-437-2672 or Wayne.Westfall@harrisonburgva.gov.

