Charlottesville remembering service members who lost their lives

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The men and women who lost their lives fighting for our country are being remembered in downtown Charlottesville.

VFW Post 1827 hosted a tribute at the Ting Pavilion Monday, May 30. It gave families, veterans, and the community a chance to recognize this solemn day.

“This cap is a B-24. I lost my best friend. He was 19 years old, and so we appreciate the work who had made our freedom possible,” Ed Barker said. “

Barker says his friend served in World War II.

“He was 19 years old when he went down over the Adriatic Sea. He was missing in action for a while, but they eventually found the plane,” Barker said.

“Every time I look in the sky, I’m looking at those who died and I still cry about them,” Charles Venn said.

“People need to remember them,” Ruthann Brown said.

Brown says Memorial Day holds a special place in her heart. She is honoring her dad and grandfather.

“They both served in Korea and Vietnam,” she said. “I just have always thought of this as a chance to respect our flag, respect our nation, and be there to honor people who did not come home.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.