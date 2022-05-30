Charlottesville pays respect at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Charlottesville wanting to pay their respects to fallen service members from the Vietnam War visited the Dogwood Memorial Monday, May 30.

“This memorial is in a great location for people to see as they pass by,” Air Force Staff Sergeant Suzanne Lane said. “It’s an honor to have this here in Charlottesville.”

Lane says she and her friend decided to take the time to stroll around the memorial today. Typically the two workout together at the YMCA. This afternoon Lane suggested a change in plans, due to her personal ties to the holiday.

“I come from a heritage of those that have served in the military. My grandfather served, and my father retired from the Air Force. I’m in the United States Air Force, my son’s active duty in the Air Force,” Lane said.

She says it’s Charlottesville’s way of paying respect to those who have fallen for out freedom and it’s something to honor every day.

“I feel proud to be an American, and to see our flags flying high, and that somebody left a flower.”

Lane reminds people to think about those who have died in service for their country.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.