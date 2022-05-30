Charlottesville Arts Festival comes to Ix Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park hosted Charlottesville Arts Festival, a weekend full of artists, music, and crafts. The festival started Friday, May 27, evening and lasted until May 29.

More than 60 vendors set up their stands in the park to sell all forms of art including paintings, graphic t-shirts, and jewelry.

“You have a lot of arts festivals like one in Richmond, one in Crozet, so it’s really time for Charlottesville to have its own and make our mark in the arts scene. What better place to do it than IX Art Park where we are celebrating art every single day, this day is just a little amped up,” Alex Bryant with IX Art Park said.

Live performers and demos took to the stage throughout the weekend.

