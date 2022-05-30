Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle Co. man raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia

An Albemarle County man isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from raising money for Service Dogs of...
An Albemarle County man isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia.

Doctor Lewis Weber has been hosting pig roasts for more than 40 years, but the pandemic made him change up his fundraising plans.

This year, the doctor opened up his garden this year to help support the cause close to his heart.

Weber’s dog, Bo, helps his psychotherapy patients.

“There’s a huge difference, people walk in the room and all of a sudden you see them kind of relax, you know, there’s a dog there and very calming. He’ll go out the waiting room and greet people,” Weber said.

Bo is a release dog from Service Dogs of Virginia, an organization that trains dogs to help those in need.

“For autism, for PTSD, the dogs are very, very grounding with kids with autism,” Executive Director Peggy Law said. “Sometimes the children are actually tethered to the dog and can keep a child from running into danger.”

The dogs can open doors for those in a wheelchair, and even help someone get up if they fall.

“They tell someone that their blood sugar is low, or that their mast cells are starting to rev up,” Law said.

Weber says he collected more than $700 through his garden fundraiser.

“It was just something of a real kindness of Dr. Weber to set up this garden party and raise some funds for us. It really means a lot when someone from the community will come out and and help us,” Law said.

“I’m very lucky to have this place. I think it was a real gift, got a lot of gratitude for that,” Weber said.

The doctor says he plans to continue supporting Service Dogs of Virginia with future fundraisers. While the garden viewing is over for now, if you are interested in donating to Service Dogs of Virginia or raising a dog yourself you can find more information here or call 434-295-9503.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 charged with murder in connection with missing Augusta Co. child

Latest News

UVA Baseball (FILE)
UVA Baseball heading to North Carolina for NCAA Regionals
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Cville Art Festival
Charlottesville Arts Festival comes to Ix Art Park
United Health Foundation releases new study
Health United Foundation: drug overdoses increasing in Virginia for those 65+