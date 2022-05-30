Albemarle Co. man raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from raising money for Service Dogs of Virginia.

Doctor Lewis Weber has been hosting pig roasts for more than 40 years, but the pandemic made him change up his fundraising plans.

This year, the doctor opened up his garden this year to help support the cause close to his heart.

Weber’s dog, Bo, helps his psychotherapy patients.

“There’s a huge difference, people walk in the room and all of a sudden you see them kind of relax, you know, there’s a dog there and very calming. He’ll go out the waiting room and greet people,” Weber said.

Bo is a release dog from Service Dogs of Virginia, an organization that trains dogs to help those in need.

“For autism, for PTSD, the dogs are very, very grounding with kids with autism,” Executive Director Peggy Law said. “Sometimes the children are actually tethered to the dog and can keep a child from running into danger.”

The dogs can open doors for those in a wheelchair, and even help someone get up if they fall.

“They tell someone that their blood sugar is low, or that their mast cells are starting to rev up,” Law said.

Weber says he collected more than $700 through his garden fundraiser.

“It was just something of a real kindness of Dr. Weber to set up this garden party and raise some funds for us. It really means a lot when someone from the community will come out and and help us,” Law said.

“I’m very lucky to have this place. I think it was a real gift, got a lot of gratitude for that,” Weber said.

The doctor says he plans to continue supporting Service Dogs of Virginia with future fundraisers. While the garden viewing is over for now, if you are interested in donating to Service Dogs of Virginia or raising a dog yourself you can find more information here or call 434-295-9503.

