ACPS Center I Director moving to new principal role as students continue creative projects

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One student at Albemarle County Schools’ Center I had the opportunity to make a fully functioning robot and this summer she’s headed to an internship with the New York Times. She says it’s opportunities like this that are unique to the space.

“It just gives a lot more freedom and options of what I want to do,” Albemarle High School junior Chela Hurwitz said.

It’s her second year taking classes at Center I. Students in ACPS are able to take some courses at their home school, then make their way over to Center I for a different type of learning.

“Here they have a lab time, and during the lab time you get to work on whatever you want, doesn’t matter what,” Hurwitz said.

She says she was able to learn how to build a robot in this free time. She also had a mentor who she says helped her a lot. An opportunity she would not have at her base school. She also says the freedom throughout the center allowed her to expand her horizons and truly grow out of her shell.

“We are kind of a centralized resource for all of those classes and students kind of have a balanced schedule between their base school and their day here,” Center I Director, Michael Craddock said.

It’s a unique space in Albemarle County.

“This really is tied to my belief, and what works best with students in school was giving them the opportunity to pursue their interests and really see themselves in their school day,” Craddock said.

Craddock has been with Center I since its early days. Now things are changing for him.

“The school board appointed me to be the next principal at Lakeside Middle School. So, I’m just excited about that next opportunity and I think there’s a lot to take from the learning that we had here, where you see students are very passionate about their project work,” Craddock said.

He’ll be bringing some of those innovative ideas to his new role, and inspire more students just like Hurwitz. He says he is also excited to build off of the success he already sees happening at Lakeside.

A spokesperson for ACPS says a Center 2 is in the works.

