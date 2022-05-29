Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The Roanoker Restaurant closes its doors after 81 years

The Roanoker Restaurant is closing its doors after 81 years of business
The Roanoker Restaurant is closing its doors after 81 years of business(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A staple to the Roanoke Valley is saying farewell to the community on May 29.

The Roanoker Restaurant is shutting its doors for good tonight after 81 years of business.

The closing is due to staffing issues and increased food costs.

Owner of the Restaurant, Butch Craft, says it’s a bittersweet day, but mostly bitter.

“Thank you for being here for us for being our friends,” she said. “For being faithful no matter what and we can never say enough about how great or our customers are. They became our friends.”

Craft says she plans to stay in the Roanoke area but isn’t sure what’s next for her.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 charged with murder in connection with missing Augusta Co. child