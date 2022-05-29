Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Mini Heat Wave and Severe Weather Risk

Becoming Hotter and More Humid
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Turning hotter and more humid on Memorial Day through Thursday. A mini heat wave will build over central Virginia. High sunburn index.

Tracking a heat busting cold front due in later Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Depending on the timing of the front, will determine if we see any severe weather. If if pushing through Thursday afternoon and evening, then we will have to watch for strong to severe thunderstorms. That threat will be lower if the front passing by Friday morning. Keep checking back for updates.

Turning cooler and dry for the first weekend of June. High temperatures back to average.

Sunday night: Starry sky with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy fog late.

Memorial Day, Monday: Hot sunshine and a little more humid in the afternoon. Highs mid 80s to lower 90s. Light south breeze.

Monday night: Clear and mild. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and muggy. Scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance later in the day and night. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Lingering shower/thunder risk. Partly sunny. Highs cooler, in the upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

