Meriwether Springs Vineyard donates proceeds to Ukrainian Aid

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Meriwether Springs Vineyard is donating all of its proceeds this weekend to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. The vineyard set up special music and food to encourage people to come visit and donate.

“It’s as much for the mothers, of course, as it is for the children, because they obviously have very little support, and they’ve got kids in tow. So we’re hoping that the money that we raise can go to develop an a more secure and a more comprehensive children’s center,” Owner Ed Pierce said.

The money goes to a foundation that operates in Poland, providing a safe space for Ukrainian refugee children and their families.

“We’re doing two things where we’re donating profits this weekend to the foundation, and then we’re doing direct online donation, so people can go to the website or to the bar codes out here and we just illicit money that way,” Pierce said.

Direct donations can be made here.

