UVA student art project makes its way to Albemarle County Office Building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Office Building has some new art thanks to students and staff at the University of Virginia.

UVA students wrote more than 600 post cards and crafted them into one piece to spread awareness on climate change. Its a part of a project for the class “Write Climate.”

The group wanted its message displayed beyond UVA, so it took the project to the Albemarle County Office Building. It also presented it to the Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council.

“We’re talking to those people who are in a position to make some changes and to commit to climate action plans and carbon reduction plans that the rest of us might not have a vote in, though we are passionate about,” Artist and Write Climate Instructor Amanda Nelsen said.

The project will be up until June. Nelsen plans to make a similar one in the fall with her next class.

