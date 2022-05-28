Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA student art project makes its way to Albemarle County Office Building

Write Climate art projects
Write Climate art projects(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Office Building has some new art thanks to students and staff at the University of Virginia.

UVA students wrote more than 600 post cards and crafted them into one piece to spread awareness on climate change. Its a part of a project for the class “Write Climate.”

The group wanted its message displayed beyond UVA, so it took the project to the Albemarle County Office Building. It also presented it to the Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council.

“We’re talking to those people who are in a position to make some changes and to commit to climate action plans and carbon reduction plans that the rest of us might not have a vote in, though we are passionate about,” Artist and Write Climate Instructor Amanda Nelsen said.

The project will be up until June. Nelsen plans to make a similar one in the fall with her next class.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life

Latest News

Vineyard raises money for Ukraine
Meriwether Springs Vineyard donates proceeds to Ukrainian Aid
Oakwood Cemetery clean up
Do Good Cville members cleans veteran graves at Oakwood Cemetery
Buford Middle School
CCS renovation plans will prioritize school safety
Chris Long and students
Chris Long donates thousands of books to CCS through his new nonprofit