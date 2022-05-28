Improving Memorial Day Weekend Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the rain and some severe thunderstorms on Friday, expect improving conditions for the Memorial Day weekend. Only a remote shower chance Saturday. Most communities look to remain dry. Drier with warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday. High sunburn index.

High temperatures get to heat wave conditions early to mid next week. Low relative humidity Sunday and Monday.

Becoming more humid mid week ahead of our next cold front due in next Thursday into Friday. That will be our next best chance for a scattered shower and thunderstorm.

Turning cooler to start the first weekend of June.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with an isolated shower possible. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Light northwest breeze.

Saturday night: Mainly clear sky with patchy fog late. Lows in the comfortable mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, hot and dry. Highs mid 80s to around 90. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy, humid and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms developing in the heat and humidity. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Tracking to see how many showers or a storm may linger along a cold front. High 80 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 70s.

