Comfortable Overnight with Hot Sunshine Ahead

Turning Hotter and Humid Soon
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our fair weather friend, high pressure will be in charge over the next few days and nights. Low relative and dew points will make it feel comfortable. Especially overnight and in the shade during the afternoon.

Hot sunshine on Memorial Day. Becoming more humid mid week with a mini heat wave building through Thursday. High sunburn index.

Tracking the progress of a heat busting cold front due in later on Thursday into Friday morning. This will give the region a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Some rain may linger into Friday. Keep checking back for updates on timing and impacts of this next storm system.

The first weekend of June is looking less hot and dry at this time.

Saturday night: Starry sky and pleasant. Some fog forming by dawn. Lows mid to upper 50s. Wind near calm.

Sunday: Warm sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Light southeast breeze.

Sunday night: Clear sky with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Memorial Day, Monday: Hot sunshine and dry. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, hot and more muggy. Highs lower 90s. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny and humid with an afternoon and night shower/storm chance. Highs 85 to 90. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: A leftover shower risk. Highs near 80. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to 80 degrees.

