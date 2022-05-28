CCS renovation plans will prioritize school safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School safety plans go beyond active shooter drills. It’s also about having a secure campus.

There are some expensive plans underway to renovate Buford Middle School and ultimately make it safer for learning. The word safe has a different meaning than it did 57 years ago when the first students walked into the school.

“They thought it was a good idea to have kind of an open plan, meaning that transitions between buildings would be a regular thing where students would go from one building to another,” Charlottesville’s Senior Project Manager for Facilities Development, Michael Goddard said.

All of that is changing in the Buford Middle School renovation plans, something many say is overdue. CCS will be eliminating all of those access points.

“When you tie the whole building together and make it all internal, then once you have access to the school, it’s easier to control who goes where and when,” Goddard said.

They’re putting the bus loop around the school instead.

“By disentangling the bus drop off from the parent car drop off, and having discrete areas where those things happen, we can control the access to the building a little better,” Goddard said.

Goddard says safety has always been a priority with Buford’s renovation, and unfortunately they have to plan for scary events. The plans are the same as they were even before the shooting in Uvalde.

“It didn’t change the conversation, but obviously it adds a sense of urgency,” Goddard said.

The dilemma is, he says, that urgency isn’t exactly coming into play. He says it’s about two to three years until things are renovated. There’s also the Walker Upper Elementary School renovations to take care of, too.

“The Buford project is going to cost somewhere on the order of 68, $69 million, just by itself, and that’s precious little for the Walker improvements,” Goddard said. “I think there’s about $2 million in that budget to make Walker usable as a pre-k. It’s an immense amount of money that’s needed.”

For now there’s some smaller changes like switching to card access, instead of keys.

“Then it’s a pretty simple process of if a teacher stops working at a school or some other staff members stop working at the school, you just go on the computer and turn them off,” Goddard said.

