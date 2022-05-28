Cavaliers await NCAA Baseball Tournament announcement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ACC Baseball Tournament Semifinals look a little different than most peoplw would have expected.

Four-seed Notre Dame is the highest seeded team still remaining.

They’re joined by 8-seed North Carolina, 10-seed NC State, and 11-seed Pitt.

The topsy-turvy turnout was not a surprise to Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor.

“Every team that’s in this tournament has a chance to play next weekend, and that’s because there’s high quality teams in this league,” says O’Connor.

UVA lost both of its games in the tournament, falling to Notre Dame and Florida State.

Senior outfielder Alex Tappen says, “I don’t think this changes anything, because we, as a group, have total confidence and belief in each other, and that’s something we have to ride off of, and continue to build off of.”

Junior pitcher Nate Savino adds, “That’s what our team is good at. We figure out what we need to work on. Tomorrow, we’ll get out there and grind, and figure it out. We’re gonna flip the switch, and wash everything off, and figure it and go from there.”

The next step is the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers have a record of 38-17 overall, and they are currently ranked 15th in the nation.

O’Connor says, “What we have done all year is put ourselves in a great position, come Monday. I have no idea what that’s going to entail. Whatever the committee decides, that is our journey. We’ll take that, and look forward to that opportunity that we have next weekend.”

Sixteen teams have the opportunity to host in the Regional Round next weekend, and eight more will host a Super Regional the following week.

“I know the percentages,” says O’Connor. “You have a 75 percent chance of advancing if you play at home. That said, we’ve beaten those odds three of the five times we’ve been to Omaha. That was the journey we had last year. If that’s the road we take, that’s the road we take.”

The sixteen regional host sites will be announced on Sunday night, with the complete field revealed on Monday.

