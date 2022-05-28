After the Storms - Nice and Warmer Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the rain and some severe storms from Friday, much improved conditions await for the Memorial Day weekend, along with warmer temperatures. Sun and clouds Saturday, an isolated shower is possible. Warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Memorial Day highs near 90. Hot and more humid conditions will take us into much of next week. It will feel like Summer.

Tonight: Showers end, patchy fog, clearing. Lows 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with an isolated shower possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs mid 80s to around 90. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms developing in the heat and humidity. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.