Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after she left four dogs in her vehicle while she ate lunch, resulting in their deaths, according to police.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, 25-year-old Tesia White from Missouri left four dogs in her vehicle with the air conditioning on and the windows up while she ate lunch at a restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Police said White checked on the dogs once during her meal, and they were OK at the time. But when she finished her lunch an hour later, White found all four dogs dead in the car.

Police said the dogs were a 4-year-old goldendoodle, two 12-week-old goldendoodle puppies, and a 2-year-old boxer.

White was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $10,000 bond.

