Severe Weather Risk

Improving Memorial Day Weekend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A wet start to Friday morning and we are expecting a couple rounds of showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Morning into midday and then later Friday evening. Severe storm threat is for mainly damaging winds gusts and spotty hail. While lower, a quick spin up tornado is possible. In addition, some heavy rain with storms could cause local flooding. Keep checking back for updates.

Becoming much warmer for Memorial Day Weekend. An isolated shower chance Saturday. Otherwise, dry and mild. Sunday will be dry and sunny. Along with warmer conditions. Pushing 90 degrees for Memorial Day, Monday.

It will feel like summer next week!

Friday: A couple rounds of showers, downpours and thunderstorms. One this morning and then again this evening. Isolated severe weather possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday night: Scattered evening shower and thunderstorm. Clearing and drying late. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with an isolated shower possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, hot and dry. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms developing in the heat and humidity. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

