Notre Dame defeats Virginia 3-0 in ACC Baseball Tournament

UVA head coach Brian O'Connor
UVA head coach Brian O'Connor
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team was held to just five hits, and the 5-seed Cavaliers fell 3-0 against 4-seed Notre Dame on Friday in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, NC.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “There were certainly guys that were ready to play today, and gave themselves a chance to be competitive, and there were guys that weren’t. We need everybody in the lineup to be ready to go. It’s the minute details at this level, when you’re playing great opponents, that you get exposed if you’re not ready to go.”

Starting pitcher Nate Savino gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

UVA’s best scoring opportunity came with two outs in the 8th inning.

Max Cotier and Alex Tappen reached base with back-to-back singles, and a walk to Jake Gelof loaded the bases, but Devin Ortiz grounded out to second base to end the inning.

Virginia lost both of its games in the ACC Tournament, but the 15th ranked Cavaliers head into the NCAA Tournament with a record of 38-17 overall.

The sixteen Regional Host Sites will be announced on Sunday night.

The entire NCAA Tournament field will be revealed on Monday at noon.

