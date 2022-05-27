Advertise With Us
No ‘Meaningless’ Games for UVA Baseball

The UVA baseball team
The UVA baseball team(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team lost its first game in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, as the 5-seed Cavaliers fell 13-3 against 9-seed Florida State in Charlotte.

They didn’t even get to play the final inning, as the 10-run Mercy Rule kicked in after Eight.

That one loss could have a big impact on the remainder of their season.

When the Cavaliers lost against the Seminoles on Wednesday, they lost any chance of advancing out of Pool Play, and into the ACC Semifinals.

Due to the format of the tournament, even if UVA beats Notre Dame on Friday, they lose any possible tiebreaker scenarios.

There’s not a lot on the line, but head coach Brian O’Connor says they’re not gonna give it away.

“There are no games that are meaningless, for any team, in this tournament, because it has implications,” says O’Connor. “It might not have implications on this tournament, but it has implications on next weekend.”

Host sites for Regionals and Super Regionals will be announced on Monday, but O’Connor says winning on Friday is not about seeding.

“We have a responsibility to each other to respond,” says O’Connor, “and that’s the opportunity we have, and hopefully play a really good baseball game. I don’t know if we’ll win, or not, but it’s about playing a good baseball game, and have positive momentum, going into next weekend.”

Virginia and Notre Dame are scheduled to square off on Friday at 11 AM in Charlotte.

