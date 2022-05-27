More train routes coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority says a new Amtrak route with a stop in Charlottesville is in the works.

This July, Amtrak is providing more train services to passengers. The tracks will take travelers from Roanoke through Charlottesville to Washington D.C. and back.

The routes run to D.C. in the evenings and back through Charlottesville in the mornings.

“We’re trying to meet every different need and desire of people in the area. Whether you’re business or going to and from for leisure, we’re trying to incorporate more train times for peoples desires and what they want to do with their life,” VPRA Chief Operating Officer, Michael McLaughlin said.

In a few weeks, the exact times will be finalized.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.