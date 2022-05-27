Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Students at the school were released from the school as planned.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

FILE - Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Idaho trial for Chad and Lori Daybell delayed to January
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., heads to his office surrounded by reporters...
McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
Jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
A high school student in Michigan is facing charges after threatening to shoot up a school....
A high school student in Michigan is facing charges
President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’