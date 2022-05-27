Advertise With Us
High schooler with terminal brain cancer gets dying wish to graduate

A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High...
A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High School in Orlando.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Dukes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A young Florida man who has been battling terminal brain cancer had one last wish granted Thursday.

A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High School in Orlando.

Although he is technically still a few credits shy of graduating, thanks to hospice workers and school staff, he got his honorary diploma.

Maldonado has been battling brain cancer for nine years, but he had to stop attending classes two years ago because of his condition.

For the most part, he has kept up with his schoolwork from home, despite having to undergo 18 surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

His advice to the class of 2022? “Never give up.”

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

