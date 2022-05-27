Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Grocery prices are up on everything but rotisserie chicken - here’s why

Rotisserie chicken prices are holding steady amid higher food prices overall.
Rotisserie chicken prices are holding steady amid higher food prices overall.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Although most food prices have shot up over the past few months, the prices of rotisserie chickens are holding steady.

Other chicken products, including eggs, have become noticeably more expensive. However, retailers such as Sam’s Club, Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club aren’t budging on their rotisserie chickens.

According to analysts, there’s a strategy to this move, for consumers to come in for a rotisserie chicken and then also buy other items to go with the bird.

Most companies see rotisserie chicken as a loss leader, meaning they may lose money on it, but hope to make up some of that with sales of other products in the store.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 charged with murder in connection with missing Augusta Co. child

Latest News

Students at Henley Middle's "We the People" competition group strike a pose with their winnings.
Henley Middle “We the People” team winning big in national competition
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
LIVE: Officials hold briefing on Texas school shooting
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger
Therapy dogs arrived in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday.
Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting
Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting