Chiles Peach Orchard strawberries make it through fluctuating weather

Chiles Peach Orchard and Farm Market
By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 110-year-old Chiles Peach Orchard and Farm Market has all kinds of fruits to be grown and sold. But the weather is one thing that heavily impacts harvests.

“The weather’s a big part of what we do, we always like mother nature even though she can throw a few curve balls,” Manager Ally Chiles said.

Since 1912, the Chiles family has tended fields. The strawberry season this year, Chiles says, is different than most years.

Virginia weather swings from hot to cold, snowy to rainy, sometimes creating a problem for farmers.

With the chance of tornados on the radar early Friday May, 27. Chiles says if one did come through it could have wiped the entire harvest.

In a few days they expect more strawberries to be ripe and ready for picking and using in their homemade shortcakes and slushies.

