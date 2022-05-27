Charlottesville transit and government leaders discuss future vision for public transportation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A number of transit and government leaders in Central Virginia are discussing a potential plan to revamp public transportation.

The Regional Transit Vision discussed is a way to connect Charlottesville and Albemarle County with surrounding counties. It focuses on three goals: equity, the environment, and getting people out of cars and onto public transportation.

Before any changes happen, the decision-makers need to decide what model they want. They were presented with two options: a constrained vision, which would increase transit funding by $18 million using sales and fuel taxes; and an unconstrained version, which doesn’t have a price tag but would drastically change transportation. Its plan includes connecting places like Scottsville and increasing how often buses run.

Either way, the goals are the same -- but how to get there was debated.

“I don’t think the holy grail is frequency,” said Ted Rieck, the CEO of Jaunt. “I think frequency plus travel time really has to be part of the mix.”

“In-vehicle travel time can make a significant difference, but we find in most communities of this size the thing that tends to hold back ridership is the wait time because trip distances are relatively short,” Scudder Wagg with Jarrett Walker & Associates said. “Pantops to downtown is not an incredibly long trip.”

To review the proposed plans, click here.

