CBIC Awards honor Charlottesville-area entrepreneurs
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council hosted its 23rd Annual Gala Celebration on Thursday at Castle Hill Cider.
The ceremony gave honor and praise to innovation-based success stories, from students to entrepreneurs.
A list of the winners is below.
- CBIC Business of the Year is Adial Pharmaceuticals - https://www.adial.com/
- CBIC Educator of the Year is Emily Anderson, Lakeside Middle School, Albemarle County Public Schools
- CBIC Employer of the Year goes to Cosaic - https://cosaic.io/
- CBIC Entrepreneur of the Year is Aaron Reedy of Data Classroom - http://aaronmreedy.com/
- CBIC Volunteer of the Year awarded to both: John Martin of Adial Pharmaceuticals Sherry Gray of CoConstruct
- CBIC Partnership of the Year is Code for Charlottesville - https://www.codeforcville.org/
- CBIC Innovator of the Year is Lytos Technologies - https://lytostech.com/
- CBIC Start-Up of the Year is SceneThink - https://scenethink.com/
- CBIC Student Entrepreneur of the Year is Elizabeth Blankenship, Coton - https://www.thecoton.com/pages/about-us-1
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.