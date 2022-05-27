Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CBIC Awards honor Charlottesville-area entrepreneurs

CBIC Awards honors Charlottesville-area entrepreneurs
CBIC Awards honors Charlottesville-area entrepreneurs(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council hosted its 23rd Annual Gala Celebration on Thursday at Castle Hill Cider.

The ceremony gave honor and praise to innovation-based success stories, from students to entrepreneurs.

A list of the winners is below.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64
Justin Kyle Sadacca. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Former spa employee pleads guilty to felony charges in Charlottesville court
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash along I-64
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

CAT bus stop in the Rio Hill Shopping Center
Charlottesville transit and government leaders discuss future vision for public transportation
Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first presumed case of Monkeypox
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Protest at CHS
CHS students walk out to demand stricter gun control