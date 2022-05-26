Virginia baseball falls 13-3 against Florida State in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 5-seed Virginia baseball team lost 13-3 in 8 innings against 9-seed Florida State in its first game of pool play in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday in Charlotte, NC.

“We have a terrific team,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “Today is not a reflection on the quality of team that we have, and what we’ve done all year. We have an opportunity to right that on Friday, and come out and play a good baseball game.”

UVA will play Notre Dame on Friday at 11 AM, however, because of the format of the tournament, they will not have a chance to advance to the semifinal round.

It is possible 4-seed Notre Dame, 5-seed Virginia, and 9-seed FSU could all finish pool play with a record of 1-1, but the Fighting Irish would claim the berth in the semifinal round due to their higher seeding.

